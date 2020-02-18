Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Out multiple weeks

Rantanen will miss "weeks" with his upper-body injury, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Unfortunately, this news doesn't come as a surprise after Rantanen took a nasty spill into the boards behind the net during Monday's loss to the Lightning. He tallied a power-play assist before exiting the game, giving him 19 goals and 41 points in 42 contests this season. It's unclear how long Rantanen will be out, but a return before March appears to be out of the question. With only 11 healthy forwards on the roster, expect the Avalanche to make a roster move before Wednesday's game against the Islanders.