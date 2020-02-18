Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Out multiple weeks
Rantanen will miss "weeks" with his upper-body injury, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Unfortunately, this news doesn't come as a surprise after Rantanen took a nasty spill into the boards behind the net during Monday's loss to the Lightning. He tallied a power-play assist before exiting the game, giving him 19 goals and 41 points in 42 contests this season. It's unclear how long Rantanen will be out, but a return before March appears to be out of the question. With only 11 healthy forwards on the roster, expect the Avalanche to make a roster move before Wednesday's game against the Islanders.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Leaves Monday's game•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Picks up power-play goal•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Scores beauty Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Pots insurance goal in win•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Two helpers in Monday's win•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Still scoring•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.