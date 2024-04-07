Rantanen (concussion) won't play Sunday against the Wild, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Rantanen departed Friday's game with an upper-body injury after taking a hit from Mattias Ekholm, and he'll remain sidelined Sunday versus Minnesota. Per coach Jared Bednar, Rantanen skated Sunday morning and is day-to-day while in concussion protocol. Chris Wagner figures to slot into the lineup while Rantanen is sidelined, with Zach Parise liking slotting into a top-six role.