Rantanen recorded two shots during Wednesday's 4-0 loss to the Bruins.

Rantanen, who entered Wednesday tied for second with 15 goals among the NHL's right wingers, was held pointless for the third time in five outings, despite receiving a team-high 4:38 on the power play. Rantanen, who also ranked third among right wingers with 32 points, added two hits in 20:18 of total ice time in the home loss.