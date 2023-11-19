Rantanen scored a goal on five shots, added a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Stars.

Rantanen helped out on a Ryan Johansen tally in the second period, then added the go-ahead goal in the third. This was Rantanen's fourth multi-point effort of November, a month that's seen him pick up at least one point in six of eight games. The 27-year-old winger is up to 11 tallies, 23 points (seven on the power play), 57 shots on net, 12 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 16 appearances.