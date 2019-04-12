Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Physical in return
Rantanen (upper body) had four hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Flames in Game 1 of their best-of-seven series.
Rantanen skated 21:36 in the contest, 45 seconds higher than his season average. He should be good to go for the Avalanche's playoff run, although that could be short-lived if they can't solve Flames goalie Mike Smith. Rantanen had 87 points in 74 games in the regular season, so Avs fans would certainly prefer he's in the lineup.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Officially back in action Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Expects to play Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Hopeful for playoffs•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Set to miss final two games•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Still watching from press box•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Won't play Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...