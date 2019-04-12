Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Physical in return

Rantanen (upper body) had four hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Flames in Game 1 of their best-of-seven series.

Rantanen skated 21:36 in the contest, 45 seconds higher than his season average. He should be good to go for the Avalanche's playoff run, although that could be short-lived if they can't solve Flames goalie Mike Smith. Rantanen had 87 points in 74 games in the regular season, so Avs fans would certainly prefer he's in the lineup.

