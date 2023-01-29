Rantanen had an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Rantanen slipped the puck to Matt Nieto, who scored an empty-net goal, his first tally since joining the Avalanche. The Finnish forward has been moved off the first line, but Rantanen, who scored two goals Thursday, continues to hit the scoresheet with regularity. He's registered points in 32 of 48 games, including 19 multi-point efforts.