Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Picks up helper Thursday
Rantanen collected an assist in Thursday's win over the Panthers.
Rantanen has been thriving on the top line with Nathan MacKinnon and has put up four points in his last four games. The 21-year-old has nine goals and 26 points in 31 games on the season and been a force with the man advantage. The Finnish forward is a dynamic fantasy threat who should be in your lineup every game.
