Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Picks up power-play goal
Rantanen scored a power-play goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Washington.
Rantanen wired a shot past Washington netminder Braden Holtby from the right faceoff dot, giving the Avalanche a 2-0 lead late in the first period. For Rantanen, it was his 19th goal of the season and his 99th career goal. Coming off back-to-back 80-point campaigns, Rantanen has had his 2019-20 season interrupted by injury but has still produced at nearly a point-per-game clip. He has 39 points in 40 games heading into Saturday's tilt against the Kings.
