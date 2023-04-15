Rantanen registered two assists in Colorado's 4-3 win over Nashville on Friday.

Rantanen finished the regular season with 55 goals and 105 points in 82 outings. While he's been great all year, the star forward has been particularly effective recently, providing seven goals and 17 points over his last eight outings. Rantanen should continue to serve on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit during the Avalanche's first-round series against Seattle.