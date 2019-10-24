Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Placed on IR

Rantanen (lower body) has been placed on IR, per the NHL's official media site.

Rantanen is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury, so this move was expected. Coach Jared Bednar is hoping the star winger won't require 4-6 weeks to recover, but at this point the Avalanche are going to have to wait and see how he responds to treatment before pinpointing an expected return date. Andre Burakovsky may get an opportunity to skate on Colorado's lethal first line while Rantanen is sidelined.