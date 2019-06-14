Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Played with fractured leg

Rantanen played with a fractured leg during Colorado's second-round matchup with San Jose, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Although he was undoubtedly playing through some pain, Rantanen was still highly effective against the Sharks, racking up one goal and five points in seven games while averaging 21:58 of ice time per contest. The 22-year-old Finn should be back to 100 percent in time for training camp, and will be a highly desirable option in all fantasy formats after totaling 31 goals and 87 points in 74 regular-season appearances in 2018-19.