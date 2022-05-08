Rantanen picked up two helpers in a 7-3 victory over Nashville on Saturday in Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round.
He has picked five apples in three games this postseason, and he's helped get the Avs to within one game of a first-round victory. Rantanen and the Avs can move on as soon as Monday.
