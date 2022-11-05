Rantanen scored three goals and drew an assist during a 6-3 victory over the Blue Jackets on Friday in his native Finland.

Rantanen, who is one of three NHL players to collect at least four points during a regular-season game outside of North America, put on a show before a sold-out Global Series crowd in Tampere, Finland. He grew up about 100 miles from the arena and put an exclamation mark on his outing by notching the game-winner on a third-period power play. The 26-year-old right winger generated six shots and capped his fourth career hat trick with an empty-netter, which ignited loud applause.