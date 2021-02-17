Rantanen registered an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

He had the set-up on Nathan MacKinnon's first-period tally. Rantanen snapped a three-game point drought with the assist. The 24-year-old winger has 11 points, 45 shots and a plus-4 rating through 13 contests this season, but he's fallen off his early pace without Gabriel Landeskog (COVID-19 protocol) in the lineup to serve as another threat on the Avalanche's top line. Expect Rantanen to return to his high-scoring ways eventually.