Rantanen notched a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Kings.

Rantanen helped out on a Nathan MacKinnon tally in the first period, which chased Jonathan Quick from the game. The 25-year-old Rantanen saw a seven-game point streak end Saturday against the Oilers, but it didn't take him long to find the scoresheet again. The talented Finn has 87 points (34 on the power play), 241 shots on net, 51 hits, 56 PIM and a plus-35 rating through 70 outings.