Rantanen scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Stars in Game 6.

Rantanen has now recorded at least one point in nine straight games, with six goals and nine helpers in that span. He's crossed the 20-point threshold (seven markers, 13 assists) in 14 playoff contests. The Avalanche's top-line duo of Nathan MacKinnon and Rantanen continue to be the league's gold standard for offense in the postseason.