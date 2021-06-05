Rantanen scored a power-play goal on three shots and added three hits.
The Finnish winger is riding a nine-game point streak dating back to the regular season -- he has four goals and 12 assists in that span. Rantanen has collected 11 points in seven playoff contests, including goals in four straight games. He's been a huge part of the Avalanche's highly successful top line and first power-play unit.
