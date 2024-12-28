Rantanen scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-1 win over Utah.

The empty-netter extended Rantanen's point streak to 10 games (five goals, 13 assists). The 28-year-old Finn has gotten on the scoresheet in 11 of 12 contests in December while spending much of the month on the second line. He's up to 20 goals, 53 points, 99 shots on net, 24 PIM, a plus-6 rating, 24 blocked shots and 21 hits through 37 outings overall.