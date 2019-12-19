Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Points in four straight
Rantanen scored an empty-net goal and added an assist with a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Chicago.
Rantanen set up Nathan MacKinnon's game-winner in the second period before sealing the win with his empty-netter late in the third. Rantanen is on a four-game point streak (four goals, two assists) and has 12 points in nine games since returning Nov. 30 from a lower-body injury.
