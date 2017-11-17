Rantanen tallied a goal and three assists during Thursday's 6-2 rout of the Capitals.

The second-year winger has been on a tear recently with five goals and 10 points in his last seven games. With a steady shooting percentage (14.7) from last year and a much improved minus-5 rating (compared to minus-25 in 2016-17), the 21-year-old Finn should be owned in all formats and played regularly.