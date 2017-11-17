Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Posts four points Thursday
Rantanen tallied a goal and three assists during Thursday's 6-2 rout of the Capitals.
The second-year winger has been on a tear recently with five goals and 10 points in his last seven games. With a steady shooting percentage (14.7) from last year and a much improved minus-5 rating (compared to minus-25 in 2016-17), the 21-year-old Finn should be owned in all formats and played regularly.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Goes off in home victory•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Uses power play to set up two goals•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Chipping in offense to start 2017-18•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Finishes with two-point night•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Out with lower-body ailment•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...