Rantanen scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Rantanen's tally at 16:06 of the second period was the Avalanche's game-winning goal. The Finnish winger has scored twice and added one assist, 12 shots and a plus-2 rating through three contests. As long as Rantanen is skating alongside Nathan MacKinnon, who had two assists Tuesday, the points should flow freely.