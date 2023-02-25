Rantanen scored a goal on six shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Friday's 5-1 win over the Jets.

Rantanen's go-ahead goal at 4:32 of the first period stood as the game-winner, and he also set up J.T. Compher's tally three minutes later. Through eight games in February, Rantanen has three goals and four helpers, though that almost constitutes a down month for the star winger. He's up to 37 goals, 68 points, 215 shots, 59 hits, 46 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 56 appearances this season.