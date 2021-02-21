Rantanen had two assists, four shots and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over Vegas.

Rantanen assisted on Samuel Girard's first-period marker, then on Devon Toews' game winner in the third, giving him three assists over the last two games. He's gone five games without a goal, but his presence on the productive top line with Nathan McKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog means Rantanen never go too long without a point of some kind. He has seven goals, six assists and 49 shots through 14 contests.