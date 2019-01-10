Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Pots 20th goal in loss
Rantanen scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Flames.
The tally was his 20th of the season, while the 22-year-old now sits in second place in the NHL scoring race with 68 points, behind only Tampa's Nikita Kucherov (71 points). Rantanen is coming off a breakout 84-point campaign in 2017-18, but it looks like he was only scratching the surface of his upside.
