Rantanen scored a power-play goal in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout win over Toronto.
Rantanen tied the game in the first period with his 44th goal of the season, and neither team scored again until Nathan MacKinnon tallied in the shootout to earn the Avalanche a road win. The Finnish winger extended his point streak to five games (three goals, four assists).
More News
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Scoring streak reaches four games•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Career season continues•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Helps out on power play•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Nets power-play marker•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Goal-scoring streak hits six games•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Reaches 40-goal mark•