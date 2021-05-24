Rantanen had a goal and an assist along three shots on net and two PIM in Colorado's series-clinching 5-2 win over St. Louis.

Rantanen and his top-line mates led the Avalanche to a four-game sweep of the Blues, who were considered a dangerous team heading into the postseason. He had points in all four games and finished with one goal and six assists. That was good for third on the team behind Nathan MacKinnon (six goals, three assists) and Gabriel Landeskog (two goals, six assists). Colorado awaits the winner of the Las Vegas-Minnesota series.