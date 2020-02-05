Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Pots insurance goal in win

Rantanen scored a goal on one shot in Tuesday's 6-1 win over Buffalo.

Rantanen scored the Avalanche's sixth goal 12:59 into the third period, when the game was already decided. The 23-year-old winger is on a four-game point streak, and he's still on a point-per-game pace this year with 36 points -- 11 with the man advantage -- through 35 games.