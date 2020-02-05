Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Pots insurance goal in win
Rantanen scored a goal on one shot in Tuesday's 6-1 win over Buffalo.
Rantanen scored the Avalanche's sixth goal 12:59 into the third period, when the game was already decided. The 23-year-old winger is on a four-game point streak, and he's still on a point-per-game pace this year with 36 points -- 11 with the man advantage -- through 35 games.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Two helpers in Monday's win•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Still scoring•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Explodes after linemates juggled•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Strikes with man advantage•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Adds insurance goal on power play•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Points in four straight•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.