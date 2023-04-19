Rantanen scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Kraken in Game 1.

Rantanen tied the game at 1-1 in the first period, but Philipp Grubauer was perfect over the last two frames to lead the Kraken to the win. It'll be a tough task to keep Rantanen and Co. quiet throughout the series -- he had 55 tallies and 50 assists over 82 regular-season contests. Look for the Finn to continue playing massive minutes on the top line.