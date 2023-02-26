Rantanen scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Rantanen got a piece of a Valeri Nichushkin shot in the second period, redirecting it in for the Avalanche's third goal. The 26-year-old Rantanen has scored in all four games of his current point streak, and he's also picked up two assists. The dynamic winger is up to 38 tallies, 69 points (24 on the power play), 218 shots on net, 60 hits, 46 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 57 outings overall.