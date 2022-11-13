Rantanen scored a goal and was credited with three assists during Saturday's 4-1 victory over the Hurricanes.

Rantanen played a role in all the Avalanche's scoring Saturday. Multi-point efforts are becoming routine for the 26-year-old right winger. Rantanen has collected two four-point games and one three-point effort in four November outings. Rantanen earned assists on Cale Makar's two first-period markers and Nathan MacKinnon's third-period tally Saturday. He capped the scoring with an empty-net goal at 17:50 of the third period. It was his only shot, but he added two hits and a plus-3 rating.