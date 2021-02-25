Rantanen had a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Wild.

Rantanen set up Nazem Kadri for a tally in the third period, but that was it for the Avalanche's offense. The 24-year-old Rantanen remains a consistent producer with seven goals, seven helpers, 54 shots and a plus-1 rating through 16 contests. Five of his points have come with the man advantage.