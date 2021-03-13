Rantanen scored a goal on five shots and dished an assist in Friday's 2-0 win over the Kings.

Rantanen opened the scoring at 9:18 of the second period. He added the lone tally on Nathan MacKinnon's empty-net goal in the third. Rantanen is up to 13 goals, 27 points, 83 shots on net and a plus-7 rating. He should be able to hover around a point-per-game pace when operating on the Avalanche's top line.