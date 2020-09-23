Rantanen put up 21 points through 15 games in the 2020 postseason.

As such, the 23-year-old Finn still sits fifth in playoff scoring despite being eliminated in Round 2. Rantanen form half of one of the most dangerous duos in the league with superstar Nathan MacKinnon, who happens to rank third in playoff scoring with 25 points. After posting 41 points in 42 games this year and 87 in 74 in 2018-19, Rantanen could be one of the next players to join the 100-plus-point club the next time the NHL completes a full 82-game season.