Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Provides power-play goal in loss

Rantanen scored his ninth goal of the season in a 5-2 loss to the Blues on Monday.

If it weren't for a lower-body injury that kept him out for 16 games, who knows where Rantanen would rank among the league leaders in points. Following Monday's result which saw him light the lamp with the man advantage for a fourth time this season, Rantanen up to 22 points in 2019-20, in just 17 games. The power-play goal likely gave Rantanen a jolt of energy, even in a losing effort, because he hadn't produced a point with the man advantage in his previous five games, dating back to Dec. 4. He and the Avs will look to bounce back when they face the Blackhawks on Wednesday.