Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Puts up four points Friday
Rantanen scored a goal and served up three assists Friday in a 6-3 win over Ottawa.
The top line in Colorado continues to dominate, and Rantanen has been the best with 20 points through just 11 games. A regression to the mean will eventually come, as he won't keep producing nearly two points a game, but for now, he and his linemates are must-starts.
