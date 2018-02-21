Rantanen scored his 19th goal of the season and had two assists -- all on the power play -- in Tuesday's overtime win over the Canucks.

Rantanen continues to be a force on the top line and has surely benefited from the recent return of Nathan MacKinnon (shoulder). The Finnish forward now has 56 points in 58 games and continues to be a force with the man advantage. His consistent scoring and top-line role makes him very dependable in almost all fantasy formats.