Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Puts up three power-play points
Rantanen scored his 19th goal of the season and had two assists -- all on the power play -- in Tuesday's overtime win over the Canucks.
Rantanen continues to be a force on the top line and has surely benefited from the recent return of Nathan MacKinnon (shoulder). The Finnish forward now has 56 points in 58 games and continues to be a force with the man advantage. His consistent scoring and top-line role makes him very dependable in almost all fantasy formats.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Scores lone goal•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Back in action Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Game-time call•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Will watch from media box Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Game-time call Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: In doubt Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...