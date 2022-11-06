Rantanen had an assist, four shots on net and two hits over 19:29 of ice time in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets in Finland.
Rantanen, who had a hat trick and an assist in his homeland Friday, was less noticeable Saturday. He picked up a secondary helper on fellow countryman Artturi Lehkonen's first period goal. Rantanen has made the scoresheet in seven of 11 games, posting seven goals and nine assists while firing 36 shots.
