Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Racks up four points
Rantanen scored a goal and added three assists in Tuesday's loss to the Oilers.
Rantanen had a hand in every Avalanche goal during the team's second straight loss. The 22-year-old extended his point streak to 12 games and leads the league with 52 points in just 31 games with linemate Nathan MacKinnon ringing up in second place with 47.
