Rantanen scored a goal on eight shots and added a pair of assists in Monday's 6-5 win over the Flames.

One of Rantanen's helpers came on the power play. The 27-year-old entered Monday on a nine-game goal drought before scoring the game-tying goal at 13:31 of the third period. His recent three-game slump notwithstanding, he's been one of the Avalanche's top forwards this season, racking up 13 goals, 21 helpers, 91 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 28 appearances. He's earned 13 of his 34 points with the power play.