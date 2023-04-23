Rantanen scored twice on six shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Kraken in Game 3.

Rantanen set up Nathan MacKinnon in the first period and then scored twice on his own in the third. Through three playoff games, Rantanen has three goals, one assist, 11 shots on net and a plus-1 rating. The 26-year-old has been on the second line the last two games, allowing the Avalanche to provide some scoring balance in the top six, which has successfully broken through the Kraken's defense.