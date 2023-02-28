Rantanen scored two goals, doled out four hits, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Monday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Rantanen has scored six times and added two assists over his five-game point streak, and he has a tally in each of those contests. He capitalized on a blunder by Vegas goalie Adin Hill early in the first period and reached the 40-goal mark with his tally in the middle frame. Rantanen is up to 71 points, 221 shots on net, 64 hits, 48 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 58 outings as one of the league's most productive wingers.