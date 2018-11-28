Rantanen registered two assists in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

The two helpers were Rantanen's 39th and 40th points of the season, good for most in the NHL. The 22-year-old has been on fire in 2018-19, averaging 1.65 points per game. He's recorded points in seven of his last eight games, racking up five goals and 16 points over that span. The young Finn continues to be the league's hottest player.