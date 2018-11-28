Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Reaches 40-point mark in win
Rantanen registered two assists in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Predators.
The two helpers were Rantanen's 39th and 40th points of the season, good for most in the NHL. The 22-year-old has been on fire in 2018-19, averaging 1.65 points per game. He's recorded points in seven of his last eight games, racking up five goals and 16 points over that span. The young Finn continues to be the league's hottest player.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Continues top-tier production•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Notches two assists•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Fined for embellishment•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Nets game-winner in overtime•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Leading NHL in assists•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Two more points in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...