Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Ready for season opener
Rantanen will play in Thursday's season opener versus the Flames, A.J. Haefele of TheDNVR.com reports.
Rantanen's contract holdout ended Saturday after agreeing to a six-year contract with $9.25 million AAV, and he'll be ready to action right away despite suffering a broken leg during Colorado's second round of playoffs. The 22-year-old winger will skate with the top line alongside Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog. He thrived in that role last year, racking up 31 goals and 87 points -- 33 on the power play -- through 74 games, and he carried that momentum into the postseason with 14 points over 12 playoff contests. Rantanen projects for a similar output this year.
