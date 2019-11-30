Play

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Ready to rock Saturday

Rantanen (lower body) will dress for Saturday's game versus the Blackhawks, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.

Rantanen has been out since Oct. 21 but is expected to return Saturday against Chicago. Before he got injured, Rantanen had posted 12 points in nine games and will be looking to get off on the right foot in front of the home crowd.

More News
Our Latest Stories