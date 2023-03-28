Rantanen logged an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Rantanen has produced six goals and six assists over his last nine games. The 26-year-old winger is up to 48 goals, 40 helpers, 271 shots, 74 hits, 66 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 73 contests overall. He's been one of the Avalanche's most impressive and consistent forwards all season.