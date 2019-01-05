Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Records three points
Rantanen scored a power-play goal and added two assists, one of which came with the man advantage as well, in a 6-1 victory against the Rangers on Friday.
The 22-year-old didn't post a point on Wednesday to start 2019, but he made up for that with this performance. While he did average more than a point per game last season, Rantanen is arguably experiencing an even bigger breakout season. Just over the midway point, he has 19 goals and 65 points with a plus-16 rating in 42 games. After Friday, his shooting percentage increased to 17.8 percent, which is a little high, but still not too far off the 16.3 percent he posted a season ago. Other than maybe a slight regression because of his shooting percentage, there's no sign of Rantanen will be slowing down at all during the second half.
