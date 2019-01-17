Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Records two helpers
Rantanen set up both of his team's goals, but it was far from enough to earn a win in a 5-2 loss to Ottawa on Wednesday.
Rantanen continues to put up incredible numbers, as the two assists got him to 71 points on the year, tied with Calgary's Johnny Gaudreau for second in the league (with Gaudreau having played one more game). Rantanen produces night after night, and he looks like he'll be a fantasy factor for a long time to come.
More News
