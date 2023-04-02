Rantanen had a goal and three assists in Colorado's 5-2 victory over Dallas on Saturday.

Rantanen is up to 49 goals and 92 points in 75 contests this season. He's already shattered his previous career high of 36 goals, and he's now matched his personal best of 92 points, which was set in 2021-22. After being held off the scoresheet for two straight games from March 22-24, Rantanen has provided two goals and seven points over his last four appearances.