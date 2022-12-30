Rantanen recorded two assists, three shots on goal, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Kings.

Rantanen reached the 20-assist mark when he set up a J.T. Compher goal in the second period. Later in the frame, Rantanen also found Evan Rodrigues for the Avalanche's fourth goal. It continues to be a positive December for Rantanen, who has 11 tallies and five helpers in 14 contests this month. The 26-year-old is up to 45 points (18 on the power play), 128 shots on net, 46 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 34 appearances as a fixture on the top line.