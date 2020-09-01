Rantanen scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Monday's 6-3 win over the Stars in Game 5.

Rantanen kept up his hot form with the two-point effort. His point streak is at eight games, during which he's netted five goals and supplied eight assists. The Finn is up to six tallies, 18 points, 44 shots on goal and a plus-10 rating through 13 contests overall.